Nick Krall Sheds Light on Reds Manager David Bell's Future

The Reds are 73-78 this season.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 10, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) is ejected by umpire Larry Vanover (27) during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
It's been a disappointing season for the Reds, who are currently 73-78 and 14 games back in the National League Central Division.

There has been a lot of talk among fans about whether David Bell should remain the manager of the Reds next season.

“He’s got a contract for next year," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon Friday's game. “As of right now, we’re going to evaluate everything at the end of the year and see what we have to do to move forward.”

The Reds have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, but they have also dealt with some regression from players they were counting on.

“We’ve had some guys that have taken steps forward. And we’ve had some guys who have taken steps backwards," Krall said. "Part of it is youth. Part of it is we have to figure out how to get better. It’s on all of us. Obviously, I’m not happy with where we are, record-wise. It’s something that we just have to continue to grind and keep moving forward.”

The Reds start a three-game series with the Braves on Tuesday night. Read Shedon's entire article on Krall's comments here.

