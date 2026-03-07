Cincinnati Reds Pitching Prospect Shines In World Baseball Classic Debut

CINCINNATI – Reds prospect Ryjeteri Merite pitched in the Dominican Summer League with the Reds over the last two seasons. On Friday, he pitched a scoreless inning versus team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

Merite replaced pitcher Antwone Kelly in the fourth inning. On the first batter he faced, he forced future Hall of Famer Salvador Perez to fly out to center field. He allowed a single to Wilyer Abreu. William Contreras reached on a fielder’s choice and an error to put two runners on. The next batter, Javier Sanoja, grounded into a double play.

The World Baseball Classic is exciting because you can see lower-level prospects represent their country and have success against Major League talent. Merite was an example of that on Friday.

In 17 games in the DSL, the 20-year-old is 1-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. He has a lively fastball that reaches the mid-90s, a slider that is his secondary pitch, a sinker, and a changeup. The lefty started 11 games in 2025 and finished the season with a 0.81 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out 44 with 15 walks.

Team Venezuela won the game versus the Netherlands, winning 6-2. Eugenio Suarez did not play in Friday's win. Merite looks to make his United States debut, likely in the Arizona Complex League this season. He received an invite to camp with the minor league players in Spring Training.

