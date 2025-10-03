Part Two of Our Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star Trevor Kuncl
I had the pleasure of interviewing Cincinnati Reds Minor Leaguer Trevor Kuncl. Kuncl graduated from St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. He is currently on the Chattanooga Lookouts in Double-A and is on the Reds' Arizona Fall League roster. Below is part of our conversation. We talked about his early baseball life, how he transitioned from position player to pitcher and much more. Here is one of my favorite moments from our interview, in rapid-fire style.
Ricky: What is your pregame meal?
Trevor: Whatever they provide us, usually a smoothie or something.
Ricky: Any superstitions?
Trevor: My right shoe has to go on before my left every time.
Ricky: Go-to warm up song?
Trevor: I used "Halfway to Hell" by Jelly Roll this year.
Ricky: Favorite ballpark outside of Cincinnati?
Trevor: Probably Wrigley.
Ricky: If an ice cream truck pulled up outside your door, what would your ice cream be?
Trevor: It would have to be Graeter's Black Raspberry Chip.
Ricky: What would it mean to you if you were to get called up to the Reds' Major League team?
Trevor: Oh, I don't even know if I can put it into words. That would be awesome! I've been trying to get back to Cincinnati for so long that I would be able to do what I love and get back to the city that I love. I'd be so excited.
Huge thanks to Trevor Kuncl for joining me and my co-host, Roger Straz, for this interview. You can find the interview in its entirety below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast