Reds Manager Terry Francona Sheds Light on How He Plans to Use Gavin Lux This Season
CINCINNATI -- Gavin Lux may not get as much attention as stars like Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, TJ Friedl and others on this year's team, but his ability to play multiple positions is going to make him an important player for the 2025 Reds. In addition, Lux also brings a championship pedigree from his six years with Los Angeles Dodgers..
"If we have some flexibility, it can lengthen out your lineup." Reds manager Terry Francona told Thom Brennaman. "You can get a platoon advantage more often than not. Lux has been really good about like I told him last week 'let me know when you're ready to go to the outfield.' He came in a day later and says 'put me out there.'"
Lux is coming off a solid 2024 season with the World Series champion Dodgers. In a career-high 139 games, he posted a .250 batting average with career highs in home runs (10) and RBIs (50).
He played 138 of those 139 games at second base, but that will likely not be the case this season with McLain healthy and expected to be the Reds every day second baseman.
Versatility, to Francona's point, is what's going to give more players more at-bats and give the Reds lineup depth.
Case in point, Spencer Steer played five different positions last year for the Reds over 158 games played.
It will be interesting to see if Lux is in the Reds Opening Day starting lineup or comes off the bench to pinch hit.
Check out the clip of Francona with Brennaman below:
