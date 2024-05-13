Reds Outfielder TJ Friedl Dealing With Thumb Injury, Will be Re-Evaluated on Monday
CINCINNATI — The injuries continue to pile up for the Reds.
Outfielder TJ Friedl was hit by a 91 mph fastball at the start of Sunday's game against the Giants. The ball hit his left thumb. Friedl fell to the ground in pain, before walking to first base. He would go on to score, before leaving the game after crossing home plate.
"The nail was really bruised up," Friedl told MLB.com following the Reds' 6-5 loss. "We just wanted to get it taken care of and just kind of examine it and see what was going on instead of going back in. We just took the time to ice it down and … start the healing process a little."
X-rays were inconclusive, which means Friedl will meet with a specialist ahead of Monday's matchup with the Diamondbacks.
"I could bend it down and then extend it up," Friedl said. "It's just so swollen that the movement was minimal."
Friedl has only appeared in six games this season after suffering a fractured right wrist in spring training.
The Reds have dealt with a ton of injuries this season. Hopefully Friedl's thumb is just a minor bump in the road.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast