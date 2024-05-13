Inside The Reds

Reds Outfielder TJ Friedl Dealing With Thumb Injury, Will be Re-Evaluated on Monday

CINCINNATI — The injuries continue to pile up for the Reds.

Outfielder TJ Friedl was hit by a 91 mph fastball at the start of Sunday's game against the Giants. The ball hit his left thumb. Friedl fell to the ground in pain, before walking to first base. He would go on to score, before leaving the game after crossing home plate.

"The nail was really bruised up," Friedl told MLB.com following the Reds' 6-5 loss. "We just wanted to get it taken care of and just kind of examine it and see what was going on instead of going back in. We just took the time to ice it down and … start the healing process a little."

X-rays were inconclusive, which means Friedl will meet with a specialist ahead of Monday's matchup with the Diamondbacks.

"I could bend it down and then extend it up," Friedl said. "It's just so swollen that the movement was minimal."

Friedl has only appeared in six games this season after suffering a fractured right wrist in spring training.

The Reds have dealt with a ton of injuries this season. Hopefully Friedl's thumb is just a minor bump in the road.

