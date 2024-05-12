The Good, Bad and Ugly From the Reds' 6-5 Loss to the Giants
The Cincinnati Reds came up short on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 innings..
Here's the good, bad and ugly from the extra inning loss:
The Good
Jeimer Candelario had a three RBI double which was originally reviewed as a home run. Despite the call being a double, it gave Cincinnati a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
The Bad
The Reds gave up five runs in the fifth inning. Starter Frankie Montas gave up all five runs. Cincinnati rallied to force extras, but the damage was already done.
The Ugly
Elly De La Cruz struck out with two batters on base in the 10th inning. The Giants took advantage of it in the bottom of the inning when Casey Schmitt hit a ground-rule double.
The Reds are 17-23 following back-to-back losses to the Giants. They play the Diamondbacks on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast