The Good, Bad and Ugly From the Reds' 6-5 Loss to the Giants

The Reds lost in 10 innings on Sunday.

May 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz (44) dives
May 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz (44) dives

The Cincinnati Reds came up short on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 innings..

Here's the good, bad and ugly from the extra inning loss:

The Good

Jeimer Candelario had a three RBI double which was originally reviewed as a home run. Despite the call being a double, it gave Cincinnati a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

The Bad

The Reds gave up five runs in the fifth inning. Starter Frankie Montas gave up all five runs. Cincinnati rallied to force extras, but the damage was already done.

The Ugly

Elly De La Cruz struck out with two batters on base in the 10th inning. The Giants took advantage of it in the bottom of the inning when Casey Schmitt hit a ground-rule double.

The Reds are 17-23 following back-to-back losses to the Giants. They play the Diamondbacks on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.

