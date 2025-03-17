Inside The Reds

Reds' Starting Pitcher Andrew Abbott to Start in First Major League Spring Training Game of 2025 on Monday

Another step in the right direction for the left-hander.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Reds led 1-0 after two innings.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Reds led 1-0 after two innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
After pitching in a minor league spring training game for the first time last week, Reds' starting pitcher Andrew Abbott is expected to start against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night at Goodyear Ballpark at 9:05 ET.

In his minor league start, the left-hander retired the first six batters he faced before allowing the seventh runner to reach and being pulled from the game due to hitting his pitch count.

“Encouraged with the results, throwing strikes, living on the edges and everything spinning well," Abbott told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "There was positive feedback with the balls in the play, all that stuff you see as a pitcher. Just encouraged by the first step. I feel good. Come tomorrow, we’ll figure out if I can go three [innings] the next time and start building up from there.”

Abbott made 25 starts for the Reds in 2024 with an ERA of 3.72. Over the last two seasons, the left-hander has been one of the most consistent arms in the rotation.

“I think we have done it right with him," said Reds manager Terry Francona. "How stretched out he is, we don’t know yet. I think come August and September, we’ll be glad we did it.”

It feels like if Abbott pitches well on Monday night and doesn't experience any setbacks, there is a good chance he could open the season on the roster, avoiding the injured list. Regardless, Monday night is another step in the right direction for the Reds' starter.

You can read Mark Sheldon's full article on Abbott's minor league start last week, here.

