Reds Prospect Homers in Dominican Winter League Game

Cincinnati Reds prospect Hector Rodriguez hit his second home run in the Dominican Winter League on Wednesday.

Rodriguez, 21, is Cincinnati's No. 9 prospect. The outfielder has played in 21 games in the Dominican Winter League, slashing .288/.376/.438 with six extra-base hits and three stolen bases.

He's played all three outfield positions this winter.

"Rodriguez has always been hitterish from the left side of the plate," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He’s at his best when he’s more gap-to-gap and sending line drives to all fields. He has started to tap into more power and it’s shown up more to his pull side. He is an aggressive hitter who chases out of the zone frequently but keeps the swing-and-miss in check, with a strikeout rate under 15 percent in his career to date."

"The hope is he’ll become a better hitter as he climbs the ladder and pitchers are around the zone more, with the concern being that better pitchers will be able to exploit his free-swinging tendencies."

Depending on what other moves the Reds make in the offseason, if Rodriguez has a strong spring training, it wouldn't be a shock to see him break camp on the Opening Day roster.

The Reds acquired Rodriguez in July of 2022 when they traded Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets.

You can see Rodriguez's home run in Wednesday's contest below:

Héctor Rodríguez drills his second homer of @LIDOMRD action!



The @Reds' No. 9 prospect has eight hits in his past four games for @EscogidoBBClub: pic.twitter.com/1dT04ImzEG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 4, 2025

