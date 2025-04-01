Terry Francona Blown Away by Elly De La Cruz, Names Most Impressive Thing From Career Night
It only took four games for new Reds manager Terry Francona to be wowed by superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs in Monday's win against the Texas Rangers.
"Yeah, I know I am on the late show with that," Francona said postgame when asked if he marveled at De La Cruz's performance. "What I told him was the most impressive thing was the line drive to left field. When he does that, that means he's on balance. You better make some pretty good pitches when he's on balance like that."
On Opening Day, De La Cruz saw 22 pitches and did not swing at a single pitch out of the strike zone.
"When he hits the ball the other way with authority, it means you're covering the plate. You're probably going to lay off pitches that are in off the plate," Francona said. "It just makes you more dangerous. He always plays with energy and enthusiasm. That's a given."
When asked if he knew De La Cruz was a triple away from the cycle going into his last at-bat, Francona chuckled.
"Yeah, I was watching the game," he said with a smile.
You never know what might happen when watching De La Cruz play in a baseball game. Francona got to witness that on Monday night.
Check out our takeaways from the Reds' 14-3 win over the Rangers here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast