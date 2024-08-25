Inside The Reds

This is Bizarre: Reds Ace Hunter Greene Suffered Injury By Hitting Arm on Cabinet

This is wild...

Greg Kuffner

Aug 3, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) heads to the dugout after striking out the last batter against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) heads to the dugout after striking out the last batter against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports / The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Reds ace Hunter Greene is on the injured list with an elbow injury.

While it isn't considered serious, Greene apparently he suffered the initial injury by hitting his arm on a cabinet.

Reds President Nick Krall shared details about the injury and how it happened with Jim Day.

"He hit his elbow on a cabinet hard, didn't think anything about it, made his next start and then started feeling some soreness or some pain in there. Discomfort we'll call it," Day said. "That bruise that happened while hitting it on a cabinet—he went out and pitched and it spreads the bruise. It's such a tedious area, particularly an elbow for a pitcher."

The good news is Greene isn't expected to miss much time. The downside is he was having his best season (by far) and now he's dealing with an injury.

Listen to Day tell the full story below.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement

Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment

Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On

Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List

Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A

Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings 

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule

Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing

Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse 

Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season

Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run

Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network

Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway

Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/News