Watch: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Hits Grand Slam vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Fans that attended Saturday night's game received an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead.

James Rapien

Apr 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Frank Bowen IV/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Frank Bowen IV/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Frank Bowen IV/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz De La Cruz is one of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball.

Fans lined up outside of Great American Ballpark hours before first pitch on Saturday to make sure they received one of his bobbleheads.

He gave everyone something to be happy about in the bottom of the third inning. De La Cruz was at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. He took a 3-2 pitch from Andrew Heaney and sent it over the left field wall for a grand slam.

Not only did it give the Reds a 4-0 lead, but it also happened on his bobblehead night. It was De La Cruz's second career grand slam.

The Reds are hoping to win their fourth game in five tries. They're 6-8 on the season. Check out the home run below:

Published
