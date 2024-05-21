Watch: Reds Manager David Bell Breaks Chair in Frustration in First Inning of Tuesday's Game Against Padres
CINCINNATI — The Reds are hoping to end a three-game losing streak and an eight-series losing streak starting tonight against the Padres.
Reds manager David Bell's frustrations boiled over in the first inning after Jake Fraley left the game after being hit by a pitch. Bell smashed a chair in the dugout after a short conversation with the umpire.
Fraley is the fifth Reds player to get hit on the hand with a pitch this season. Cincinnati has dealt with a ton of injuries this season. Hopefully Fraley isn't dealing with anything serious.
Watch video of Bell breaking the chair below:
