Jeff Brantley Doesn’t Hide What He Wants From the Reds’ Bench in 2026

On Wednesday evening, Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley joined Reds Hot Stove and shared a take that many Reds fans will strongly agree with.

When talking about the final roster spots, Brantley emphasized the importance of having someone on your bench who can hit the ball out of the ball park.

"I hear that middle infield thing all the time," Brantley said. "You know what? I don’t want that. I’m not interested in that. You know what I want? I want a guy who can step up there in the eighth inning when I’m down by one run, and he can tag one."

"That’s what I want. I would imagine that’s what Francona wants. If something happens to Elly or McLain, then you go to AAA and you bring them up the next day. I don’t want to carry someone on my bench all year long who is not going to play everyday, who is not going to be a guy who can hit the ball out of the ballpark.”

Brantley Is Right

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Will Benson (30) runs the field after hitting a homer in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I completely agree with Brantley. When the game is close late, you need someone that can tie the game with one swing of the bat. Pitchers are way too good in today's game to have to rely on 3-4 consecutive hits to score a run or two.

JJ Bleday and Will Benson, two guys battling for the final roster spots, both have hit home runs already this spring.

Hitting home runs isn't easy, but having more guys capable of hitting them should lead to more offensive success.

