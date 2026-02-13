Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Addresses Offseason Trade Rumors
In this story:
Hunter Greene's name was one that came up repeatedly as a player who could be traded this offseason, although it never really made much sense.
While the Reds certainly needed to add offense this offseason, trading your ace who is under team control through 2029 would have been silly.
The Reds aren’t going to land many true ace-level, top-of-the-rotation pitchers in free agency, so they have to do everything they can to hold onto the ones they develop while they’re here.
Earlier this week, Greene addressed the offseason trade speculation.
"I don't care about trade rumors, because that's part of the game and I can't control it," Greene told C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. That's never bothered me. I've loved my time (in Cincinnati), and I want to continue to have a great time with the team and organization, and hopefully it's able to transpire into something longer."
Terry Francona Responds
Reds manager Terry Francona addressed the rumors earlier this offseason on the Baseball Isn't Boring Podcast.
"I don't think those things are going to happen," Francona said. "Pitching is too hard for us to acquire through free agency and we are fortunate that we have developed some pretty good starting pitching. Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott took big steps forward. We got to keep Hunter on the mound because when he is, he's about as good as anybody."
While Greene has made just 45 starts over the last two seasons, his ERA in those games is just 2.76 to go along with 301 strikeouts.
The Reds are lucky to have an ace like Greene, and he's happy in Cincinnati.
You can read C. Trent Rosecrans' full article with more quotes from Greene here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4