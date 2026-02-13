Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Addresses Offseason Trade Rumors

Hunter Greene's name was one that came up repeatedly as a player who could be traded this offseason, although it never really made much sense.

While the Reds certainly needed to add offense this offseason, trading your ace who is under team control through 2029 would have been silly.

The Reds aren’t going to land many true ace-level, top-of-the-rotation pitchers in free agency, so they have to do everything they can to hold onto the ones they develop while they’re here.

Earlier this week, Greene addressed the offseason trade speculation.

"I don't care about trade rumors, because that's part of the game and I can't control it," Greene told C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. That's never bothered me. I've loved my time (in Cincinnati), and I want to continue to have a great time with the team and organization, and hopefully it's able to transpire into something longer."

Terry Francona Responds

Oct 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) guestures in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Reds manager Terry Francona addressed the rumors earlier this offseason on the Baseball Isn't Boring Podcast.

"I don't think those things are going to happen," Francona said. "Pitching is too hard for us to acquire through free agency and we are fortunate that we have developed some pretty good starting pitching. Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott took big steps forward. We got to keep Hunter on the mound because when he is, he's about as good as anybody."

While Greene has made just 45 starts over the last two seasons, his ERA in those games is just 2.76 to go along with 301 strikeouts.

The Reds are lucky to have an ace like Greene, and he's happy in Cincinnati.

You can read C. Trent Rosecrans' full article with more quotes from Greene here.

