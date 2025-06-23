Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Make Costly Move, Designate Jeimer Candelario for Assignment Before Showdown With New York Yankees

Big turn of events in the Queen City

Landon Belote

Apr 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) catches the ball during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) catches the ball during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI --- The Cincinnati Reds officially designated third baseman Jeimer Candelario for assignment on Monday afternoon.

The Reds activated Candelario from the injured list and quickly designated him for assignment in a move to immediately remove him from the 40-man roster.

Candelario is owed $24 million on the remainder of his contract, including half of $16 million in 2025 and $13 million in 2026 with a $3 million buyout in 2027.

Even though Cincinnati has received poor production at third base from Santiago Espinal and Christian Encarnacio-Strand, management clearly did not feel that Candelario could provide stability at the spot. Candelario will now be exposed to waivers and will likely become a free agent later this week.

Published
Landon Belote
LANDON BELOTE

Landon Belote is a contributor to Bengals On SI and Reds On SI. He helps with breaking news, storylines and any other trending topics. He also helps with graphics and social media.

