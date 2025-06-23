Cincinnati Reds Make Costly Move, Designate Jeimer Candelario for Assignment Before Showdown With New York Yankees
CINCINNATI --- The Cincinnati Reds officially designated third baseman Jeimer Candelario for assignment on Monday afternoon.
The Reds activated Candelario from the injured list and quickly designated him for assignment in a move to immediately remove him from the 40-man roster.
Candelario is owed $24 million on the remainder of his contract, including half of $16 million in 2025 and $13 million in 2026 with a $3 million buyout in 2027.
Even though Cincinnati has received poor production at third base from Santiago Espinal and Christian Encarnacio-Strand, management clearly did not feel that Candelario could provide stability at the spot. Candelario will now be exposed to waivers and will likely become a free agent later this week.
