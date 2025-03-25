Cincinnati Reds' Pitcher Ian Gibaut to Make Opening Day Roster
The Reds selected Ian Gibaut's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday afternoon, which means Gibaut will make the Opening Day roster.
The right-hander has appeared in 109 games for the Reds across three seasons. Over that time, he has an ERA of 3.77 in 112 1/3 innings pitched and 118 strikeouts.
Gibaut was not guaranteed a spot on the 2025 roster after he appeared in just two games for the Reds in the 2024 season due to forearm and calf injuries, but he earned his spot this spring.
The 31-year-old appeared in 11 games for Cincinnati this spring and had mixed results. He had a 4.09 ERA and gave up 13 hits over 11 innings of work. He struck out 12 and walked three.
With Opening Day just a couple of days away, the Reds' roster is almost complete.
Gibaut has pitched for five teams over his six-year Major League career with stops in Cincinnati, Texas, Minnesota, Cleveland, and Tampa Bay. He has a career ERA of 4.10 over 137 games.
You can see the Reds' announcement below:
