Tigers Claim Powerful Young Pitcher from Phillies with Immense Potential

The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their pitching depth via the waiver wire, and the name they added might just have a real chance at finding big league success here.

According to a Monday afternoon announcement from the team, Detroit claimed 23-year-old right-hander Yoniel Curet off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies after creating a roster spot by moving star center fielder Parker Meadows to the 60-day injured list.

Curet -- who was added to the 40-man roster -- was optioned to the Florida Complex League where he will presumably be ramping up ahead of being sent to Triple-A Toledo to start the year. While he may not immediately start at the big league level, him debuting in the Motor City does feel inevitable, and there's a lot to like about him as a prospect.

Curet Could Wind Up Fnding Success with Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Yoniel Curet | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Curet was acquired this past offseason by Philadelphia in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays after spending his entire professional career there and was obviously unable to crack the Opening Day roster, leading to waivers.

While he has yet to make an MLB debut, Curet was incredible in Double-A last season with a 1.45 ERA and 0.911 WHIP. He was not able to keep the numbers up after moving up to Triple-A, but still struck out 35 in 31.1 innings there. With 62 K's in 55.1 innings overall, he has real swing and miss stuff with experience both as a starter and a reliever.

Mainly working as a starter, Curet can do both, but he is likely being brought in as rotation depth amid a tough start there both performance and injury wise for Detroit.

Tigers Could Use Curet as Starter at Some Point

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With Justin Verlander already on the shelf with an injury and others starting to struggle, it's safe to say other starting pitchers will be needed at some point. Guys like Keider Montero and Troy Melton are there, but both are far from guarantees as well.

Having a name like Curet lurking in Triple-A generating swing and miss right below the big leagues is a great thing for Detroit, and if he can hold up his end of the bargain, it's very likely he is going to be making his debut for this staff at some point.

Curet should be monitored closely over the coming months, and if he perfoms well, keep an eye on an eventual promotion when he's needed.