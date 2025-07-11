DJ LeMahieu Still Affects Yankees Deadline Plans
Even though he's no longer on the roster, DJ LeMahieu could impact how the New York Yankees approach this year's trade deadline.
New York released the 36-year-old infielder on Thursday after designating him for assignment the day prior. The organization, however, is still required to pay him right around $7 million for the remainder of the season, as well as $15 million in 2026.
As a result, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Yankees are more likely to target a rental third baseman, such as Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suárez, rather than a player with significant money on the books beyond 2025.
"The $22 million the Yankees are obligated to pay DJ LeMahieu makes a rental such as Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez a more logical fit for them at third base than a player such as St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado or Colorado’s Ryan McMahon, who is signed beyond 2025," Rosenthal wrote.
"Suárez would be owed about $5 million at the deadline. Arenado would be owed more than $10 million this season plus $27 million next season, McMahon about $4 million this season and $16 million in both 2026 and ’27."
Suárez, who is slashing .249/.317/.556 with 29 homers this season, presents perhaps the most logical fit of any potential Yankees target this summer. The two-time All-Star has established himself as one of baseball's top power hitters throughout his career, and with a glaring need at the hot corner, New York could add yet another intimidating slugger to its lineup by acquiring the 33-year-old.
Pulling off a trade for Suárez is easier said than done considering he may be the top position player moved before 6 p.m. EST on July 31, but the Yankees are well-positioned to make a major splash.
Arenado and McMahon have both been connected to New York in the past as glove-first options at third, but the amount of remaining money on their respective contracts is a bit of a turn-off.
The Yankees wouldn't have to part with nearly as much prospect capital to land Arenado or McMahon as they would for Suárez, but the financial differences may compensate for that disparity.
