Ex-Yankees Slugger, Home Run King Ready For New Gig
Sayonara, Luke Voit.
The one-time New York Yankees slugger arrived in Japan Sunday, ready to suit up for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball.
"I'm very excited to finally be in Japan. I can't wait to get on ground at Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi and run around," he said, according to a report from Japan's Pacific League.
News surfaced earlier this month that Voit was heading overseas.
Voit made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Cardinals. St. Louis sent Voit to the Yankees before the 2018 MLB trade deadline. He provided the pinstripes with instant offense, hitting 14 home runs in just 39 games.
Splitting time in 2019 between first base and designated hitter, Voit was one of seven Yankees to hit at least 20 home runs that season. The list includes Gleyber Torres (38), Gary Sanchez (34), Brett Gardner (28), Aaron Judge (27), DJ LeMahieu (26), Voit (21) and Gio Urshela (21).
Voit's best season came in 2020, when he led the majors with 22 home runs in 56 games during the COVID-shortened regular season. The burly right-handed hitter finished ninth that year in voting for American League MVP.
But injuries would begin to rob Voit of time in the lineup and the Yankees traded him to the Padres ahead of the 2022 season. San Diego later sent Voit to Washington as part of the 2022 trade deadline blockbuster deal which brought Juan Soto from the Nationals to the Padres.
Voit spent the 2023 campaign with the Brewers, but only played in 22 games for Milwaukee, hitting .221 with no home runs. Voit spent the last two years playing in the Mexican League. He slugged 23 home runs last year in 81 games for Tabasco, and went deep 12 times this year in 41 games for Quintana Roo.
According to MLB Trade Rumors, Voit "might have something to offer the Golden Eagles as a veteran bat. The Eagles are last in NPB in home runs, with only 25 long balls over 66 games this season."
Voit hit 95 home runs in 508 MLB games during his nine seasons in the majors. It's possible a strong showing this summer in Japan could lead to a big-league spring training invite next year.
