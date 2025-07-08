Injured Yankees Pitcher Takes Huge Step Towards Return
A New York Yankees pitching staff that's currently in a state of disarray should receive some major reinforcements in the near future.
Per the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast on Twitter, Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated that right-handed pitcher Luis Gil will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday. The current plan remains to build him up as a starter and have him reenter the rotation once he's activated off the injured list.
Gil suffered a lat strain during spring training that's kept him out for the entire 2025 campaign up to this point. He's made significant progress in his recovery over the past few months, however, as he commenced his throwing program in late April before throwing a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium in late May.
The 27-year-old later completed live batting practice sessions on June 21 and July 3, acting as a precursor to his impending rehab assignment.
The New York Post's Joel Sherman and Dan Martin reported that Gil will likely return to the Yankees at some point between the start of the second half on July 18 and the July 31 trade deadline.
With Clarke Schmidt now out for the year due to Tommy John surgery as the likes of Marcus Stroman and Will Warren struggle, New York is in desperate need of rotation help.
Gil, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year after posting a 3.50 ERA in 29 outings last year, would represent a sizable upgrade for the club. It's tough to project just how impactful he'll be following a significant injury, but his presence will be welcomed nonetheless.
