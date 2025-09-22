Yankees Star Could Become Part of Rare MLB History
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. already secured his place in club history by recording his first 30-30 season, slugging at least 30 home runs while stealing at least 30 bases. But a bigger record awaits the 27-year-old.
Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll hit his 30th home run of the season Sunday, giving him the first 30-30 season in Arizona's history, according to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert.
"Obviously, it was a goal of mine for the season to hit 30 homers and steal more than 30 bases," Carroll said, per Gilbert. "To accomplish some personal goals late in the year is great. There's been some really good players that have come before me [with the Diamondbacks], and so I think just to be the first to do it is great."
Carroll became the fourth 30-30 player of the 2025 season, joining Chisholm, New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto and Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong needs one home run to join the 30-30 club this year. If that happens, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports "This could be the first season in MLB history that five players hit 30 homers and stole 30 bases in the same season."
As for Chisholm, he is the third player in Yankees history with a 30-30 season. Bobby Bonds, the father of seven-time National League MVP Barry Bonds, hit 32 home runs and stole 30 bases in 1975, which was his only season in the Bronx.
Hall-of-Fame outfielder Rickey Henderson almost joined the 30-30 club in 1986, when he hit a career-high 28 home runs for the Yankees while stealing 87 bases.
Former Yankees second baseman Alfonso Soriano posted back-to-back 30-30 seasons in 2002 and 2003. In fact, the seven-time All-Star was one home run shy of joining the 40-40 club in 2002.
Chisholm entered the 30-30 club last week, hitting his 30th home run of the season against the Baltimore Orioles.
"Thirty-thirty invokes a lot of things, and it certainly lines up with his skill set,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “I think that he’s moving the needle and getting better as a player.”
Chisholm is sitting on a career-high 31 home runs with six games remaining in the regular season. He's one of three Yankees with at least 30 home runs this year, trailing only Aaron Judge (49) and Trent Grisham (33).
Cody Bellinger needs one home run to convert New York's 30-homer club from a trio into a quartet.
