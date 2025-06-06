Yankees Stars Credit Overlooked Veteran for Big Win
New York Yankees starter Max Fried gave a shutout performance against the Cleveland Guardians in a 4-0 game that won the Yankees this series. In a postgame interview, he gave props to Austin Wells — the Yankees catcher he has come to rely on.
"I felt like I was mixing my pitches really well, working well with Austin," Fried said. "I feel like he had a really good feel of the game today and had a really big meeting when he came out during that 3-1 count to be able to settle me down a little bit and be able to get a big out."
"He's been doing a great job of learning me and seeing things throughout the game, and I've been leaning on him a lot. And then on top of that, you have some really nice defensive plays. You know, Volpe, Belli, you know, just made my job a lot easier."
The Yankees selected Wells in the first round of the 2020 draft, and he made his MLB debut on September 1, 2023. This season, he became the first catcher in the history of the Yankees organization to bat first in a game, hitting a leadoff home run on Opening Day. He was the first player in MLB history to do so.
He has hit a total of nine home runs this season, with 32 RBIs and a .209 batting average. While still growing as a presence, he clearly also shines as a catcher.
Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge thinks highly of Wells also, which he expressed in an interview with the Daily News before a game in late March.
“I think the world of Austin as a player," Judge said. "I think he’s going to become one of the really good two-way catchers in the league, and I think he’s ready to do that right now. So while I do feel like there are a number of guys in our lineup now, maybe some of them younger, that can fit that bill, I feel like he’s ready to handle that.”
Fried has been dominant this season, with an 8-1 record and a 1.78 ERA in 13 games as starter. After the Yankees 4-0 shutout loss to the Guardians on Wednesday, he delivered a cathartic inverse win.
