The Yankees have no shortage of starting pitching heading into 2027, but one of their most intriguing arms might not have a defined role when spring training begins.

Clarke Schmidt is expected to return after an injury-plagued 2026 season that limited him to one major league appearance. Whether he reclaims a rotation spot or transitions into a bullpen role remains uncertain.

But perhaps the Yankees don't need to choose.

With a crowded rotation, aging veterans and a bullpen that Brian Cashman has identified as his biggest offseason priority, Schmidt could provide something New York needs: versatility.

And given pitching coach Matt Blake's track record of maximizing pitchers' abilities, Schmidt could be another intriguing project for the Yankees' pitching lab.

Clarke Schmidt's return creates an interesting dilemma

Schmidt spent nearly all of 2026 recovering from elbow surgery before making a brief September return. Right biceps neuritis ultimately ended his comeback, leaving him unavailable for the postseason.

According to MLB.com's latest injury report , Schmidt is expected to be ready for spring training.

The Yankees also made it clear that Schmidt remains part of their plans, at least for now.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, New York tendered Schmidt a contract ahead of Friday's non-tender deadline while non-tendering former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and reliever Fernando Cruz.

Despite Schmidt's injury history, the Yankees elected to retain him. But that doesn't necessarily mean they've determined his role.

Clarke Schmidt was tendered a contract, per source. Brian Cashman said last night that he was healthy and throwing. Schmidt pitched only 0.2 innings this season. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) November 20, 2026

New York's rotation already features reigning AL Cy Young winner Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodón, with Will Warren and Ryan Weathers battling it out for a spot in the rotation and the other possibly on the trade block. Schmidt certainly deserves consideration as a starter. He posted a 2.85 ERA across 16 starts in 2024 and a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts in 2025.

But the Yankees' rotation depth could create an opportunity to maximize his abilities elsewhere.

Could Matt Blake unlock another bullpen weapon?

The Yankees have already demonstrated what can happen when a former starter transitions into relief.

Luke Weaver emerged as one of New York's most dependable late-inning arms in 2024 after spending much of his career starting. Under Blake's guidance, Weaver refined his arsenal and became an effective high-leverage weapon.

Paul Blackburn offers another example.

A former All-Star starter with Oakland, Blackburn reinvented himself in New York's bullpen, posting a 1.59 ERA across 62 appearances in 2026.

Schmidt possesses qualities that could make a similar transition successful. His cutter, sweeper and knuckle curve give him an intriguing arsenal, and he's already demonstrated an ability to pitch effectively in relief.

In 2022, Schmidt made 26 relief appearances, including several extended outings, while finishing with a 3.12 ERA across 57 2/3 innings.

Rather than pacing himself through five or six innings, Schmidt could benefit from shorter appearances that allow him to attack hitters more aggressively and emphasize his strongest pitches.

Blake has already helped Schmidt refine his arsenal, including developing a cutter that improved his effectiveness against left-handed hitters.

Clarke Schmidt had a breakout year. He:

* added 3 in. drop to curve

* added 3 in. sweep to sweeper

* added 2 in. fade to sinker

* added 1 mph to cutter

The last might have been most important. He cut SLG vs lefties from .500 to .363. Threw this cutter a ton more. pic.twitter.com/2YMgXt026w — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) October 17, 2024

With another opportunity to focus on pitch selection and sequencing, Schmidt could become more than a traditional long reliever.

He could become a legitimate bullpen weapon.

Schmidt could help protect the Yankees' pitching staff

There's another reason the Yankees should consider Schmidt for a multi-inning role.

New York needs to manage workloads carefully over 162 games, particularly with Cole and Rodon entering the later stages of their careers.

Cole turns 37 during the 2027 season, while Rodón turns 34 in December. Having reliable pitchers capable of providing length could help preserve their effectiveness throughout the season.

The Yankees also relied heavily on a relatively small group of relievers in 2026.

Brent Headrick made 81 appearances, while Blackburn was called upon 62 times. Both contributed to a bullpen that finished with a 3.13 ERA, second-best in baseball, but those workloads raise questions about how New York can better distribute innings.

The Yankees cannot afford to wear down their most dependable arms before October.

Ryan Yarbrough previously helped address that need, providing length out of the bullpen and making spot starts. With Yarbrough currently a free agent, New York could have another multi-inning role to fill.

Schmidt could provide that coverage with considerably more upside.

Unlike a pitcher primarily tasked with absorbing innings, Schmidt has demonstrated the ability to be an effective major league starter. His arsenal could also make him valuable in meaningful relief situations.

And should an injury create an opening in the rotation, New York would have an experienced starter available, provided Schmidt remains sufficiently stretched out.

The goal simply cannot be getting through 162 games. It should be reaching October with a pitching staff that still has something left in the tank.

Schmidt's biggest strength might be his versatility

Cashman has made strengthening the bullpen a priority this offseason.

The Yankees have already retained closer David Bednar on a $23.15 million qualifying offer and re-signed groundball specialist Tim Hill. They've also expressed interest in bringing Blackburn back.

But Schmidt could provide another internal option without requiring additional payroll or surrendering prospects. That doesn't mean the Yankees should abandon the idea of him starting. His ability to handle both responsibilities could make him considerably more valuable than a pitcher restricted to one role.

A healthy Schmidt could provide multiple innings out of the bullpen, handle meaningful relief assignments and remain available for the rotation if injuries arise.

Of course, everything depends on his health after essentially losing an entire season. The Yankees will have a better idea of what Schmidt can handle once he gets back on the mound this spring. After missing nearly all of 2026, there's no reason to rush him into a defined role.

But with Matt Blake overseeing his return, there's plenty of reason to believe the Yankees will find a way to get the most out of his arsenal.

Schmidt has already proven he can start at the major league level, and he's had success out of the bullpen. Now it's a matter of figuring out where he can make the biggest impact in 2027.

And with the Yankees needing both rotation depth and bullpen help, they might be better off keeping their options open.

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