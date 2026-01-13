Two Reasons Nico Hoerner Is a Great Fit For Yankees

Even though he's a free agent after this season, the New York Yankees should still explore a trade for Nico Hoerner.

Infield isn't necessarily the Yankees biggest offseason need, but if they're in the market for Bo Bichette, they can certainly add Hoerner to the mix.

The longtime Chicago Cubs player may be traded in due time, and the Yankees would be an ideal destination for a guy coming off arguably his best season to date.

Hoerner has been in the big leagues since 2019 and put up a career high 6.1 WAR last year. He played in a career high 156 games, marking the third consecutive season he's played in 150+. Knowing the Yankees are looking for a few things to improve their lineup, Hoerner certainly fits the build.

Nico Hoerner Doesn't Strike Out

Brian Cashman has talked about adding a low strikeout, high contact bat to the bottom of the Yankees order in 2026.



Hoerner fits that billing. He is 99th percentile in both K% & Whiff%.

It's hard to find someone in the majors with as good of an eye as Hoerner. Somehow, he keeps getting better. His 12.1 K% in 2023 was in the Top 4% of the league, and he managed to get it down to 10.3% the following year. That year, he was in the Top 1%, but somehow he put forward an even better number last season.

Hoerner's 7.6 K% in 2025 is a number that doesn't even seem real. In his 599 at-bats, he struck out just 49 times. For reference, James Wood saw 598 at-bats and led the league with 221 strikeouts. In one fewer at-bat, he struck out 172 times.

If the Cubs decide that a Hoerner trade is worth exploring, that number is a strong indicator why the Yankees should make a move. That said, it's not the only spot where Hoerner is in the 99th percentile.

Hoerner's Whiff% Is Second To None

Nico Hoerner’s last 4 seasons:



2022: 105 OPS+ | 20 SB | 4.3 fWAR

2023: 102 OPS+ | 43 SB | 4.5 fWAR

2024: 101 OPS+ | 31 SB | 3.9 fWAR

2025: 114 OPS+ | 29 SB | 4.8 fWAR



As consistent as they come. I need Hoerner at shortstop now

Being in the 99th percentile for K% wasn't enough so Hoerner had to one-up himself. The 28-year-old finished in the same percentile for his Whiff%, and he was also in the 98th percentile for xBA and OAA.

There are so many things Hoerner brings to the table, and these are two of the key reasons the Yankees should explore bringing him to New York.

Hoerner is set to earn just $12 million this season which seems like a steal for a player of his caliber. Currently tied up in the Cody Bellinger contract dispute, this trade would put that to rest and bring in a guy who's younger and can seemingly do everything better.

