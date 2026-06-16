Yankees Should Solve 2 Problems by Trading for Giants' All-Star Slugger

There's an interesting wrinkle in the MLB trade market as the dog days of summer approach, and it gives Yankees general manager Brian Cashman the chance to kill two birds with one stone.

"The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players—Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman—among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray," ESPN's Buster Olney reported Monday.

The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 16, 2026

"In recent days, the Giants have put out feelers on some of their players, testing the waters for potential deals, according to people briefed on their discussions," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal also reported Monday.

Of those players being shopped by the Giants, there's one in particular that should be on Cashman's radar.

Yankees should target Matt Chapman

"Another possible candidate to move is third baseman Matt Chapman, who is in the second year of a six-year, $151 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause," Rosenthal added. "Chapman, 33, has recovered from an early slump to lead the team with 3.2 bWAR. Trading him would create payroll flexibility and open third base for Casey Schmitt."

Why should the Yankees trade for Chapman? Two reasons.

First, he solves the long-standing problem at third base. Yes, Ryan McMahon is a Gold Glove-caliber fielder. But he's hit .209 with a .637 OPS since coming over last season from the Rockies.

Matt Chapman would be the ideal solution to the Yankees' Ryan McMahon-shaped problem. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Chapman, meanwhile, is a five-time Gold Glove Award winner (and two-time Platinum Glove recipient) who's hit at least 21 home runs in four of the last five seasons. He's hitting .261 this season and was an MVP candidate in 2024 when he slugged 27 home runs and set career highs in RBIs (78) and stolen bases (15).

Second, Chapman provides first baseman Ben Rice with a strong right-handed bat who can offer tremendous protection while designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and right fielder Aaron Judge are on the injured list.

Yes, Paul Goldschmidt has been getting the job done this month, but how long can the Yankees trust the bat of an aging 38-year-old slugger?

Chapman's price tag

Yes, Chapman comes with a big price tag thanks to that $151 million contract. But $25 million per year buys a lot of security at the hot corner. And with such a high salary, chances are the Yankees wouldn't have to give up a top prospect because San Francisco wants to get out from under Chapman's contract.

Just think about the lineup manager Aaron Boone can put together once the walking wounded return. He can mix the lefty bats of Rice and Cody Bellinger with the righty bats of Judge, Stanton and Chapman. That would be an explosive offense for the team which already leads the majors in home runs.

It certainly gives Yankees fans plenty of reason to monitor Chapman's availability as this year's MLB trade deadline looms on Monday, Aug. 3.