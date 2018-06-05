Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather tops Forbes' annual list of highest paid athletes, and for the first time since the magazine has complied this list there are no women ranked in the top 100.

Last year, the only woman on the list was tennis star Serena Williams, who made $27 million, including $19 million from endorsements, ranking No. 51. Since the list was expanded to at least 50 people in 2010, there had been one woman on the list every single year.

Forbes used salary and bonus data between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018 to compile the list.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was the highest paid athlete the two previous years.

Mayweather retired from boxing after beating MMA star Conor McGregor in a much-hyped bout last August, and earned $285 million for his efforts.

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi ($111 million) is second this year, followed by Ronaldo ($108 million), McGregor ($99 million) and PSG star Neymar is fifth ($90 million).

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James ($85.5 million), tennis star Roger Federer ($77.2 million), Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry ($76.9 million), Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan ($67.3 million) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford ($59.5 million) round out the top 10.

For the second year in a row, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is baseball's highest paid player, earning $34.5 million. There are no hockey players on the list.

There are 66 Americans and 40 basketball players on the list.