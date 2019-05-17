Rugby Australia fired fullback Israel Folau on Friday after several social media posts in which he condemned gay people.

The organization terminated Folau’s four-year contract, a week after an independent panel found Folau guilty of a "high-level breach of the Professional Players’ Code of Conduct."

Folau can appeal the decision and has 72 hours to do so.

"While Rugby Australia accepts the panel’s decision directing termination of Israel Folau’s playing contract for his high-level breach of the Code of Conduct, we want to stress that this outcome is a painful situation for the game," Rugby Australia Chief Executive, Raelene Castle said.

“Rugby Australia did not choose to be in this situation, but Rugby Australia’s position remains that Israel, through his actions, left us with no choice but to pursue this course of action."

Folau signed a deal in February that would have kept him with the New South Wales Waratahs and Australian rugby until 2022.

Despite being canned, Folau remained defiant in his stance.

“I believe it is my duty as a Christian to share God’s word,” Folau said. “Upholding my religious beliefs should not prevent my ability to work or play for my club and country. Thank you also to those who have spoken out in my defense, some of whom do not share my beliefs but have defended my right to express them.