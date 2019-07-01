The first few hours of NBA free agency began with an unprecedented boom, with several of the biggest names from around the league changing teams in screen-melting fashion.

It began with Kyrie Irving to the Nets. And Kemba Walker to the Celtics. Then Kevin Durant's decision to join Brooklyn was also revealed... and the hits kept coming from there. Later, the Heat landed Jimmy Butler from the 76ers, only for Philly to replace him with Al Horford minutes later. It was a mess of activity, changing the landscape of the league in just one evening.

With the league's decision to move free agency up to 6 p.m. ET on June 30, all 30 NBA teams were firing on all cylinders as the offseason spending spree began. Gone were the midnight doorbell rings, in were the nearly formalized deals as the bell rang.

With Kyrie, Kemba, KD and Jimmy just a few of the names on the move, The Crossover recaps the 40+ deals from the first six hours of NBA free agency. For more coverage, check out our free-agent tracker and updated top 50 rankings.

(Note: All terms of contracts are reported. Deals cannot be finalized until July 6. H/T to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and others for breaking news details.)

• Kyrie Irving agrees to four-year, $141 million deal with the Nets

• Kemba Walker agrees to four-year, $141 million deal with the Celtics

• Kevin Durant agrees to four-year, $141 million deal with the Nets

• JJ Redick agrees to two-year, $26.5 million deal with the Pelicans

• Nikola Vucevic agrees to four-year, $100 million deal with the Magic

• Terry Rozier agrees to three-year, $58 million deal with the Hornets

• Khris Middleton agrees to a five-year, $178 million deal with the Bucks

• Garrett Temple agrees to two-year, $10 million deal with the Kings

• Rudy Gay agrees to two-year, $32 million deal with the Spurs

• Harrison Barnes agrees to a four-year, $85 million deal with the Kings

• Derrick Rose agrees to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Pistons

• Trevor Ariza agrees to two-year, $25 million deal with the Kings

• Dewayne Dedmon agrees to three-year, $41 million deal with the Kings

• Jonas Valanciunas agrees to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Grizzlies

• Gerald Green agrees to return to the Rockets on a one-year deal

• Terrence Ross agrees to a four-year, $54 million deal with the Magic

• EuroLeague forward Nicole Melli agrees to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Pelicans

• Al-Farouq Aminu agrees to a three-year, $29 million deal with the Magic

• Brook Lopez agrees to four-year, $52 million deal with the Bucks

• Danuel House Jr. agrees to a three-year, $11.1 million deal with the Rockets

• Bojan Bogdanovic agrees to a four-year, $73 million deal with the Jazz

• Malcolm Brogdon traded to the Pacers for a first-round pick and two future second-round picks. Brogdon agrees to a four-year, $85 million deal with the Pacers

• Jeremy Lamb agrees to three-year, $31 million deal with the Pacers

• Mike Scott agrees to two-year, $9.8 million deal with the 76ers

• Thomas Bryant agrees to three-year, $25 million deal with Wizards

• Kristaps Porzingis agrees to fully guaranteed five-year, $158 million deal with the Mavericks

• George Hill agrees to three-year, $29 million deal with the Bucks

• Rodney Hood agrees to two-year, $16 million deal with the Blazers

• Ricky Rubio agrees to three-year, $51 million deal with the Suns

• Tobias Harris agrees to five-year, $180 million deal with the 76ers

• Julius Randle agrees to three-year, $63 million deal with the Knicks

• Taj Gibson agrees to two-year, $20 million deal with the Knicks

• Heat finalize sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler with the 76ers, Mavericks

• Al Horford agrees to four-year, $109 million deal with the 76ers

• Thaddeus Young agrees to three-year, $41 million deal with the Bulls

• DeAndre Jordan signs four-year, $40 million deal with the Nets

• Ed Davis agrees to two-year, $10 million deal with the Jazz

• Mike Muscala has agreed to a deal with the Thunder

• DeMarre Carroll agres to two-year, $12 million deal with the Spurs

• Mario Hezonja has agreed to a one-year minimum deal with Blazers

• Warriors agree to sign-and-trade for D’Angelo Russell, sending Andre Iguodala to the Grizzlies to clear cap room

• Klay Thompson has agreed to a five-year, $190 million deal with the Warriors

• Robin Lopez has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Bucks