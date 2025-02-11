Former 76ers Player Won’t Make Raptors Debut in Philly
Ahead of their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Toronto Raptors made some critical changes to their roster. One of the moves included adding PJ Tucker.
The former Sixers forward hasn’t competed since last season. He’s not slated to make his Raptors debut on Tuesday in South Philly, as the injury report suggests he’s not with the team.
Last year, Tucker appeared in 28 games with the Los Angeles Clippers. Once the Clippers decided he was not a part of the team’s rotation, Tucker was viewed as a possible trade candidate. He stuck with the Clippers throughout the remainder of the 2023-2024 season.
When the Clippers approached the start of the current season, the team announced that Tucker would be away as they searched for a way to resolve the situation. The veteran forward did not have any intentions of playing for the Clippers again.
Ahead of the trade deadline, Tucker was moved to the Utah Jazz alongside former Sixers center Mo Bamba. On the day of the deadline, Tucker believed he was headed to the Miami Heat. The Raptors ended up acquiring Tucker in a multi-team trade.
At this point, it’s unclear what’s next for Tucker. He doesn’t seem to be rushing to make a debut for the Raptors, who have a 16-37 record, placing them 13th in the Eastern Conference.
If there is a buyout scenario in play, Tucker would certainly search for a playoff-ready organization. So far, there hasn’t been any discussion about the 39-year-old landing a buyout. This summer, Tucker is slated to become a free agent for the first time since 2022, when he signed with the 76ers.
This year is the final season of the three-year, $33 million deal Tucker inked with Philadelphia.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle