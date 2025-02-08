Guerschon Yabusele's Official Playing Status for 76ers-Pistons
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Detroit Pistons, looking to clap back after a narrow loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday.
Their loss came despite a firey offensive display from Tyrese Maxey, who ignited for 31 points, which included three makes from beyond the arch.
It wasn’t enough to suppress the efforts of Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, and Terry Rozier, who would combine for 46 points, which was enough to see Miami pull a win over the Sixers.
Another notable reason for Philadelphia’s loss on Wednesday night was the absence of Joel Embiid, who sat out of the match after his return to the court earlier on in the week, which saw him drop a 29 point, 11 rebound, ten assist triple double.
While the former MVP is set to play on Friday night, the same can’t be said for Guerschon Yabusele.
The Frenchman went into Friday listed as questionable with soreness in his right knee, but it appears he won’t be in action against the Pistons.
With Yabusele missing the matchup on Friday night, it’ll be only his third absence since joining the Sixers in the offseason, proving to be one of the constant figures in an ever-changing lineup.
In his first season back from overseas, Yabusele has proven to be quite the offensive threat, averaging 11 points per game on an efficient 52 percent from the field.
Nick Nurse will have Andre Drummond to use for when Embiid needs a break, something that hasn’t been the case since late January.
The Sixers are set to take on the Pistons on Friday night, with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
