NBA Vet Marcus Morris Eyes Comeback — Should Sixers Take a Chance?
Philadelphia native Marcus Morris just might be on the hunt for another opportunity to play in the NBA.
The former Philadelphia 76ers forward reportedly found a new agency and will search for “playing opportunities,” according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes.
via @ChrisBHaynes: Twin brothers Markieff Morris and Marcus Morris have signed agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt to represent them for playing opportunities, I’m told.
Morris recently played for the Sixers and was rumored to have interest from the team heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Should the Sixers Have Eyes on Morris?
Last season’s interest in Morris made sense. While they didn’t keep him for the entire 2023-2024 run, Morris’ short stint with the Sixers went well.
In 37 games, Morris averaged 17 minutes on the court. He produced seven points and three rebounds per game. The veteran made 44 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 40 percent of his threes.
At the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers included Morris in a multi-team trade when they acquired Buddy Hield. Morris went to the San Antonio Spurs before getting waived. Once he was free to sign anywhere, Morris picked up a 12-game stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That would be the last time he played at this point.
Last offseason, the Sixers had interest, but the New York Knicks brought on Morris for just two weeks. He was waived by the team before they made it to training camp. Since then, he’s been making his rounds within the media space, dropping takes on the game.
At one point last season, Morris was publicly critical of the 76ers’ President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. His statements regarding the front office executive would surely make any organization think twice about bringing him on.
Along with the critical comments, Morris’ timeline wouldn’t make much sense for the Sixers this year. Last season, Philly’s early philosophy was to add seasoned veterans to come off the bench. After an injury-filled year, they’ve been forced to adjust.
There’s a bit of a youth movement going on for the Sixers. A 35-year-old Morris would place the Sixers in a similar situation as last season.
Morris’ NBA run might not be finished, but it’s hard to see the forward returning to the Sixers for a second stint next year.
