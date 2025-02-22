All 76ers

Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Nets

Will Paul George face the Nets on Saturday?

Justin Grasso

Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) brings the ball up court against Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) brings the ball up court against Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into their Saturday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t ready to remove Paul George from the injury report.

With the pinky injury still in play, the Sixers still have George wearing a splint through their matchups. Although George remains listed on the report, the Sixers consider him available to take on the Nets on Saturday night.

For George, it will be his seventh appearance in a row.

Paul Georg
Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots the ball against Toronto Raptors center Ulrich Chomche (22) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

All season long, George has been battling numerous setbacks. His injury concerns date back to the preseason, when George went down with a knee injury. He was forced to miss the first five games of the regular season.

After George made his official Sixers debut on November 4, he appeared in seven of the team’s next eight games. Another knee injury sidelined George for three more games in a row.

Throughout December and most of January, George missed two games in a row on just one occasion. Unfortunately, he missed a stretch of games after the team’s January 25 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Sixers played without the nine-time All-Star for five games in a row. He returned to the court on February 5 to take on the Miami Heat. Over the last six games, George has struggled to produce offensively, putting up just 11 points per game on 34 percent shooting from deep. The setback has been a clear concern, but George’s production throughout the year has failed to meet expectations during his first season in Philly.

With the Sixers hoping to make a Play-In appearance and a potential playoff push, they hope to see the veteran forward find his rhythm in the coming matchups. The Sixers will host the Nets for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Saturday.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News