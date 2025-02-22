Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Nets
Heading into their Saturday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t ready to remove Paul George from the injury report.
With the pinky injury still in play, the Sixers still have George wearing a splint through their matchups. Although George remains listed on the report, the Sixers consider him available to take on the Nets on Saturday night.
For George, it will be his seventh appearance in a row.
All season long, George has been battling numerous setbacks. His injury concerns date back to the preseason, when George went down with a knee injury. He was forced to miss the first five games of the regular season.
After George made his official Sixers debut on November 4, he appeared in seven of the team’s next eight games. Another knee injury sidelined George for three more games in a row.
Throughout December and most of January, George missed two games in a row on just one occasion. Unfortunately, he missed a stretch of games after the team’s January 25 win over the Chicago Bulls.
The Sixers played without the nine-time All-Star for five games in a row. He returned to the court on February 5 to take on the Miami Heat. Over the last six games, George has struggled to produce offensively, putting up just 11 points per game on 34 percent shooting from deep. The setback has been a clear concern, but George’s production throughout the year has failed to meet expectations during his first season in Philly.
With the Sixers hoping to make a Play-In appearance and a potential playoff push, they hope to see the veteran forward find his rhythm in the coming matchups. The Sixers will host the Nets for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Saturday.
