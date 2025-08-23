Sixers Land Former All-Star in Recent NBA Mock Trade
With so much money tied up in their star trio, the Philadelphia 76ers are limited when it comes to major swings in the trade market. Seeing that they didn't get to see much of their big three in action this year, the team is focused on running things back with the hope of better luck health-wise.
The Sixers had the NBA world buzzing when they signed Paul George in free agency last summer. Armed with a star-level guard, wing, and big man thought they had the pieces in place to make a run at a championship. However, the group ended up falling short of expectations in their first year together.
After being shut down prematurely to address key injuries, the Sixers' stars are eager to return to form in 2026. That said, if they were to consider a big change, one framework emerged that has them adding a new All-Star caliber talent to the mix.
Sixers land Jazz star Lauri Markkanen in latest NBA mock trade
Earlier this week, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report compiled a series of deals for the top trade chips in the NBA. Among the assets discussed was the LA Clippers' first-round pick in 2028, which is currently owned by the Sixers. Given the veteran-heavy roster LA has built, there is a good chance they could bottom out two years from now.
In the hypothetical trade, the Sixers use this pick to get off of Paul George's contract and send him to the Utah Jazz for All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.
Depending on how things go with George's health, the Sixers could use this pick as a sweetener in a trade that exchanges his salary for a smaller one—or for a player with a better health outlook.
Utah is hoarding other teams' future firsts and might be amenable to snaring this one along with several smaller contracts in exchange for Markkanen. Though the Finnish forward has had his own struggles staying on the floor of late, his movement shooting and efficient scoring would make him a fascinating addition to the Embiid-Tyrese Maxey combo.
As a sharpshooting big man, Markkanen is someone who could easily slot in alongside the duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and have success. Also, having just turned 28 back in May, he should still be near his peak when the latter enters his prime later down the road.
Markkanen might be younger and have a complementary skill set, but he comes with some question marks of his own regarding availability. He's played in less than 60 games in each of the last two seasons and saw his production take a dip in 2025.
When it comes to the pick, the Sixers should hold on to it and wait for its value to increase before packaging it in a deal for more upgrades.
