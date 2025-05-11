Cavaliers Leaning On Veteran's Previous Playoff Experience
The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Max Strus during the 2023 offseason to help with the floor spacing and three-point shooting.
However, the forward also brought something that the Wine and Gold desperately needed: playoff experience.
Strus played in plenty of big games and clutch moments during the Miami Heat's run to the 2022 NBA Finals, and now that experience is paying off for the Cavaliers during this postseason.
Cleveland's starting small forward is currently averaging 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists through the first seven games of the playoffs.
Strus even has multiple 20+ point performances in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.
"He does it all. He did a phenomenal job on Tyrese and making it tough on him. Sprinting for rebounds, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, picking up full court," said teammate Donovan Mitchell.
However, Strus' impact goes well beyond what the box score says.
His leadership and playoff experience aren't going unnoticed, and have been a key to Cleveland's success up to this point.
"He raised his level. I think he knows what getting to the Finals looks like, so we're leaning on him a little bit now," said Kenny Atkinson.
"He's the one. He's raised his level first, and now it looks like the guys are following him. Huge, having a guy with that kind of experience, playoff experience, on your team."
"He's a winner. He knows how to win," explained Darius Garland. "He's been at East Conference Finals, Finals before. He knows what it takes to get there. He knows what it takes to get to the next level, the next round."
Strus has played a massive role in Cleveland, making it to the second round of the playoffs.
The Cavaliers are going to need Strus to continue this level of play and leadership if they hope to come back against the Pacers and move on to the Conference Finals.
