Brother of Celtics Sharpshooter Lands NBA Opportunity
In July, the Boston Celtics inked Sam Hauser to a four-year, $45 million contract; a month later, he's no longer the only member of his family to sign an NBA deal this summer.
The Atlanta Hawks are bringing Joey Hauser on board via an Exhibit 10 deal, according to Brad Rowland of Dime on UPROXX and Locked on Hawks and Billy Reinhardt.
After starring at Michigan State, the 25-year-old forward joined the Utah Jazz on a two-way deal as an undrafted free agent. However, they waived him last October.
He then spent last season, which was the first of his professional career, with the Ontario Clippers, Los Angeles' G League affiliate that now resides in San Diego, prompting a switch to the first half of their team name.
In 34 games, including six starts, Hauser averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds. He shot 32.3 percent from beyond the arc on 3.9 attempts.
He most recently suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans in Summer League in Las Vegas, producing 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in four appearances.
Now, Hauser heads to training camp with Atlanta, hoping to parlay the opportunity in front of him into a standard contract or a two-way deal with a Hawks team that went 36-46 last season, finishing tenth in the Eastern Conference, earning the last spot in the play-in tournament.
Atlanta's 2023-24 campaign ended with a loss to the ninth-seeded Bulls in the Windy City in the opening round of the play-in tournament.
Further Reading
Latest Report Pours Cold Water on Idea of Jeff Bezos Buying Celtics
Jaylen Brown, Jason Kidd Discuss Bringing The XChange to Oakland
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Sam Hauser Grateful for Extension with Team That Gave Him His First Chance
Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Jrue Holiday Makes History in Team USA's Gold Medal Win
Fenway Sports Group Considering Buying the Celtics
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player