Brother of Celtics Sharpshooter Lands NBA Opportunity

The Hawks are signing Joey Hauser to an Exhibit 10 deal, per source.



I believe @BillyReinhardt was first to report.



Hauser is a 25-year-old forward from Michigan State.



Played for the Pels at 2024 Summer League and for the Clippers G League team as a rookie in 2023-24. https://t.co/DMpXdC28Nf