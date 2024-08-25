Tatum, Brown Discuss Celtics' Title Defense: 'Even More Motivated'
Each member of the Celtics, when discussing their upcoming title defense, shows nothing short of eagerness to get back out there and defend their championship with a fiery desire to go back-to-back as they build towards establishing the NBA’s newest dynasty.
While the team will have a tough task on their hands, starting the season without Kristaps Porzingis, most likely until at least December and possibly January. However, 15 of the 17 players from Boston's title team, including those on two-way deals, are returning for the 2024-25 campaign.
“It’s exciting to be able to run it back— we have the same team coming back,” Jayson Tatum said in his interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, where he teamed up with 2K sports to renovate a new gym. "We’re even more motivated to win another one.”
Jaylen Brown also recently spoke about the Celtics’ title defense. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP noted how last season is now in the past, and there's a new challenge in front of the reigning champions.
“Now we’ve got the target on our back,” Brown told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Authentic. “Everybody’s trying to come after us, and I’m like, ‘Come on.' So, it's back to work, and I’m looking forward to next season.”
At Summer League in Las Vegas, Brown discussed breaking through to his first NBA championship with Boston Celtics on SI, and how it's simultaneously alleviated a burden and added more fuel to the fire.
“I do, but then right when that burden gets alleviated, you get more motivation to follow it,” Brown responded. “So for me, it’s back to ground one. So, my mindset is, championship, it’s over now, and now we’ve got to get back to work.”
