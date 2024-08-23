Pelicans Waive Former Celtics Sharpshooter
The Boston Celtics have one open roster spot left. It could go toward Oshae Brissett rejoining the reigning champions. That would make him the 16th of the 17 players from last season's title team, including those on two-way deals, to return for the upcoming campaign.
The only player who definitively will not be back with Boston for the 2024-25 season is Svi Mykhailiuk, who signed a four-year, $15 million contract with the Utah Jazz earlier this month.
The Celtics now also at least have the option of bringing back another individual who once called TD Garden home.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New Orleans Pelicans are waiving Matt Ryan. In 28 appearances last regular season, including one start, the six-foot-six sharpshooter averaged 5.4 points and drilled 45.1 percent of his 3.3 attempts from beyond the arc.
That prompted the Pelicans to a new three-year, $6.1 million contract in late April. However, while they guaranteed his $1.5 million deal for the 2023-24 campaign, the upcoming season was non-guaranteed, with a team option for 2025-26.
Ryan finished the 2021-22 season with the Celtics, appearing in one game in the regular season and the playoffs during their Finals run that year.
For his career, the three-year veteran and former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout is producing 4.4 points per contest and has a 41.1 percent conversion rate from three-point range.
