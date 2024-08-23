Inside The Celtics

Pelicans Waive Former Celtics Sharpshooter

Bobby Krivitsky

Nov 6, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Matt Ryan (37) attempts a shot under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Matt Ryan (37) attempts a shot under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have one open roster spot left. It could go toward Oshae Brissett rejoining the reigning champions. That would make him the 16th of the 17 players from last season's title team, including those on two-way deals, to return for the upcoming campaign.

The only player who definitively will not be back with Boston for the 2024-25 season is Svi Mykhailiuk, who signed a four-year, $15 million contract with the Utah Jazz earlier this month.

The Celtics now also at least have the option of bringing back another individual who once called TD Garden home.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New Orleans Pelicans are waiving Matt Ryan. In 28 appearances last regular season, including one start, the six-foot-six sharpshooter averaged 5.4 points and drilled 45.1 percent of his 3.3 attempts from beyond the arc.

That prompted the Pelicans to a new three-year, $6.1 million contract in late April. However, while they guaranteed his $1.5 million deal for the 2023-24 campaign, the upcoming season was non-guaranteed, with a team option for 2025-26.

Ryan finished the 2021-22 season with the Celtics, appearing in one game in the regular season and the playoffs during their Finals run that year.

For his career, the three-year veteran and former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout is producing 4.4 points per contest and has a 41.1 percent conversion rate from three-point range.

Further Reading

Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency

Latest Report Pours Cold Water on Idea of Jeff Bezos Buying Celtics

Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule

Sam Hauser Grateful for Extension with Team That Gave Him His First Chance

Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis

Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience

Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories