Golden State
Warriors Warriors 2-10
94
November 13, 2019 - Final
Los Angeles
Lakers Lakers 9-2
120
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Warriors 26 29 27 12 94
Lakers 38 29 31 22 120
Points
James LAL
23
Assists
James LAL
12
Rebounds
McGee LAL
17

Lakers beat Warriors 120-94, improve to 9-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) No Anthony Davis for the first time this season, no problem for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James had 23 points and 12 assists in three quarters, Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee dominated the middle, and the Lakers rolled past the hobbled Golden State Warriors 120-94 on Wednesday night.

Kuzma scored 22 points starting for Davis and McGee had 18 points and 17 rebounds.

''Our bigs were amazing,'' James said. ''They controlled the interior both offensively and defensively.''

The Lakers improved to 9-2 despite playing without Davis, who was held out because of a sore right shoulder.

''If one of our stars go down, we have to pick up for him,'' McGee said.

The Lakers had 31 assists in the second half of a back-to-back. Their 39 at Phoenix a night earlier was the franchise's most since April 14, 2009. They notched 31 against defending NBA champion Toronto.

''We know we're very good when we're moving the ball,'' said James, adding that assists totaling in the high 20s to 30s ''let's me know we're definitely paying attention.''

James & Co. didn't waste any time breaking out. He won the opening tip and McGee scored off his alley-oop pass. James keyed a 12-0 run with six points in the first quarter when the Lakers shot 70 percent and made five 3-pointers. Their 38 points tied a season high for points in a quarter.

Los Angeles extended its lead to 18 points in the second. The Warriors scored 11 in a row to get within seven, but the Lakers quickly restored their lead to double digits at halftime. James' vicious one-handed dunk riled up the crowd. Their 67 points tied a season high for points in a half.

Former Laker D'Angelo Russell scored 21 points for the Warriors, who lost their fifth in a row and fell to 2-10, worst in the West.

''We're playing hard, but we have defensive lapses and it adds up,'' Russell said. ''We have to figure it out. We have guys that are capable, but we have to continue to learn.''

Golden State is but a shadow of the franchise that made five straight NBA Finals appearances. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are injured, and Kevin Durant departed in the offseason.

''We're getting a great effort but we're not executing,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ''Right now, we're taking our licks and we must learn from our mistakes. Our young guys are learning by getting thrown into the fire.''

Twice the Lakers led by 23 in the third, the second time on a 3-pointer by Dwight Howard. He finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Los Angeles extended its lead to 27 in the fourth. McGee's one-handed reverse dunk highlighted a 14-5 opening run.

''We did a good job locking in on defense and put a lot of pressure on the paint,'' Kuzma said.

James sat out the final period, but he still assisted, pulling Davis and DeMarcus Cousins out of their seats to join the team during a timeout.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Their five-game winning streak against the Lakers in LA ended. Golden State had won 10 of 11 overall in the series. ... Draymond Green had 10 points in his second game after missing five straight with a left index finger sprain.

Lakers: Davis is expected to return Friday. ... Rajon Rondo (mild right calf strain) sat out but will return for the next back-to-back on Nov. 22-23. ... They are 5-1 at home. ... Their only losses have been to the Clippers and Raptors.

BACK-TO-BACK

James has a history of being better in the second half of a back-to-back.

''We don't have shootaround,'' he said by way of explanation. ''I get to sleep in.''

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Boston on Friday, one of just two home games during a 10-game stretch that has them traveling from Houston to Minneapolis to New Orleans.

Lakers: Host Sacramento on Friday in a game that brings ex-Lakers coach Luke Walton back to Staples Center. They went 3-1 against the Kings last season.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
@
  • The Lakers are 5-19 (.208) against the Warriors since 2013-14. The Warriors have had a winning record versus the Lakers in six consecutive seasons, tied with the Rockets' currently active streak for the second-longest streak versus the Lakers all-time. Only the Celtics (seven straight from 1955-56 to 1961-62) have ever posted a longer streak of winning seasons versus the Lakers.
  • Golden State has lost four straight games; one more loss would give the team its first five-game losing streak under Steve Kerr (since 2014-15). The Warriors have had just five losing streaks of three or more games in this span.
  • Over his last three games, D'Angelo Russell has scored 115 points (38.3 ppg) and has 20 assists (6.7 apg). In the last 35 seasons, only four Warriors have reached these marks in a three-game span: Russell, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Monta Ellis.
  • Los Angeles has won at least eight of its first 10 games for the first time since 2010-11 (also 8-2). The Lakers beat the Suns last night despite allowing a season-high 115 points. Last season, they allowed at least 115 points in five of their first 10 games.
  • LeBron James is averaging 11.0 assists through 10 games this season (110 total). His previous high through 10 player games of a season was 97 in 2016-17 with the Cavaliers.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message