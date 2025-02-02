Kevin Love Trolls Jimmy Butler After Shocking Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic Trade
At this rate, basketball fans may eventually remember Miami Heat forward Kevin Love more for his social media prowess than his sharpshooting or five All-Star selections.
Love’s spent recent weeks trolling various teammates, including Jimmy Butler, on Instagram. He’s frequently used movie clips to chime in on the never-ending Butler trade saga.
While the basketball world shared their shock over Sunday’s Anthony Davis-Luka Dončić blockbuster, Love poked fun at Butler yet again.
Love posted a video from the movie Punch-Drunk Love on Sunday morning. The clip features a profanity-laced conversation between Adam Sandler and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s characters.
“Jimmy getting Bernie on the line after the Luka+AD trade went down…” Love wrote, referring to Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee.
Let us just point out Punch-Drunk Love is a deep pull. Love typically references popular movies like Casino, Pulp Fiction, and Scarface. He even invoked The Green Mile last month.
Good on Love for using a movie most people likely need to Google.
Butler said last month he approves of Love’s humor, even when it comes at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
GARNETT FEARS BUTLER AFTERMATH
NBA legend Kevin Garnett passionately blasted Butler on his podcast, ripping the six-time All-Star for his recent conduct. The legendary forward said Butler’s behavior could convince teams to eventually forego giving guaranteed contracts.
“Non-guarantees are gonna come into our league, right here, for s--t like this,” Garnett declared.
Butler signed a three-year extension worth $146.4 million in 2021. His feud with the Heat stems partly from the two sides failing to reach another extension last summer.
“We f---- fought our ass through five or six g--damn lockouts to get to a point where … we protect the integrity of the talent,” Garnett said.
“And then that talent has a responsibility to come in and be professional and do your f---- job,” he continued.
COULD BUTLER JOIN WEST STARS?
If the Heat do move Butler, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has a good idea where the six-time All-Star will end up.
“The Suns and Warriors are shaping up … to being the two likeliest landing spots for Jimmy Butler in a trade,” Charania reported Friday night.
Charania added other teams are in the mix but Golden State and Phoenix remain the favorites.
Both teams have been linked to Butler for nearly two months. Butler does not have a no-trade clause and has not publicly demanded joining a specific team.
Charania said the two Western Conference teams are being aggressive ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Both organizations are potentially nearing the end of championship windows, with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry seeking one more title.
Charania added the Heat have remained in constant communication with both teams.
“The Warriors’ front office has been acting very opportunistically ahead of the deadline next week,” Charania said.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.