Predicting Jazz G Johnny Juzang's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
As we patiently wait for the Utah Jazz's looming regular season debut, it makes for a perfect time to take a peek at how this roster is positioned for the year ahead, along with what the expectations could be for each member of their rotation for 2024-25.
In the days leading up to the next NBA season, we'll be looking across the Jazz depth chart to throw a few stat predictions out as to how the numbers will inevitably shake out in Utah. After a productive offseason of continuing to build on their young talent, this roster has several names to keep an eye on for a potential breakout soon to come.
Today, we'll look at Johnny Juzang, who enters his third year with Utah on a traditional contract after spending the past two seasons on a two-way deal.
With that, here's a look at how Juzang's third-year pro with the Jazz could fare:
Predicted Averages: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK, 0.6 TOV, 49.0/40.2/75.9
After two productive seasons of playing between the Salt Lake Stars and the main Jazz roster, Juzang secured some long-term security to play in Utah this offseason when he opted to sign a four-year, $12 million deal to keep him in town until the summer of 2029.
He's played in 38 games across the past two years, posting 6.1 points a night on an average of 40% shooting from the field. Heading into year three, Juzang could be headed for a similar output, while also showing some improvements in his efficiency in the process.
To start the season, Juzang's opportunity may be limited simply due to the amount of depth this Jazz roster has and the many mouths it has to feed. With a backcourt headlined by Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, and Isaiah Collier, seeing Juzang get significant playing time may not happen until later in the season.
But when his number's called, Juzang has proven to be a reliable offensive option when given the volume, as he finished his 2023-24 campaign averaging 44.4% from three on 4.5 attempts in the last ten games. That level of elite efficiency may not be sustainable, but it's clear the UCLA product is a threat to score the ball.
If Juzang shows up with a strong camp or preseason, that PT may come sooner than expected. Regardless, we should expect to see him emerge as a 40% shooter from three once again, potentially evolving into a more dynamic scorer with extra volume in this offense if Utah pivots off of one or more of their veterans mid-season.
Juzang and the Jazz are gearing up to get back to action soon as training camp looms right around the corner, kicking off on Tuesday, October 1st.
