All Knicks

Knicks Draft Profile: Zach Edey

Zach Edey could be a player the New York Knicks look at.

Jeremy Brener

A dejected Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) walks off the court after losing the Men's NCAA national championship game to Connecticut Huskies at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.
A dejected Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) walks off the court after losing the Men's NCAA national championship game to Connecticut Huskies at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:

The New York Knicks could be the next home for one of the most well-known prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Zach Edey, a senior out of Purdue, led the Boilermakers to the National Championship earlier this year, and now he could join the Knicks.

"Edey’s one of the more polarizing prospects in the class. He’s of the traditional mold at 7-foot-4 with slow foot speed, but his collegiate domination and production speaks for itself: over 25 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game in his final season," Derek Parker of Draft Digest writes.

"If there was any team able to maximize his role, it might be New York, who’s leaned on good bigs like Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson in the last few years."

Edey dominated the college game, but questions linger as to whether that could translate to the pros. Without the ability to camp in the lane, he may not have the chance to be as dominant on the defensive end. He'll need to improve his perimeter defense, especially in the NBA where spacing is far different.

He also will need to improve his outside shot as well. He only took a few 3-pointers in his college career, and that could be seen as a liability when spacing out an NBA offense.

Of course, his Purdue accomplishments can't be forgotten, but he will need to prove it can carry over to the NBA.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Draft Coverage