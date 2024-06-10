Knicks Draft Profile: Zach Edey
The New York Knicks could be the next home for one of the most well-known prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Zach Edey, a senior out of Purdue, led the Boilermakers to the National Championship earlier this year, and now he could join the Knicks.
"Edey’s one of the more polarizing prospects in the class. He’s of the traditional mold at 7-foot-4 with slow foot speed, but his collegiate domination and production speaks for itself: over 25 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game in his final season," Derek Parker of Draft Digest writes.
"If there was any team able to maximize his role, it might be New York, who’s leaned on good bigs like Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson in the last few years."
Edey dominated the college game, but questions linger as to whether that could translate to the pros. Without the ability to camp in the lane, he may not have the chance to be as dominant on the defensive end. He'll need to improve his perimeter defense, especially in the NBA where spacing is far different.
He also will need to improve his outside shot as well. He only took a few 3-pointers in his college career, and that could be seen as a liability when spacing out an NBA offense.
Of course, his Purdue accomplishments can't be forgotten, but he will need to prove it can carry over to the NBA.
