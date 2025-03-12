Former Knicks GM Watching Miles McBride Take Huge Steps
Former New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry was part of the contingency that helped draft Miles McBride with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Though Perry is no longer with the team, he still keeps tabs on McBride, and is excited to see the progress that he has made.
"When you watched him play at West Virginia, he was tough minded, if he was defensive-oriented," Perry said on Knicks Fan TV.
"As we got to know him better throughout the draft process, to bring him in for workouts and interview him, the thing that I really liked [was] that he had a football background. That speaks to a level of toughness, and he was a very good quarterback in high school and had a lot of options, so that told us a lot about the level of competitive that he was."
McBride struggled at the beginning of his career buried on the bench and spending a lot of time in Westchester with the G League, but his patience and hard work has paid off.
"Being around him his first couple years in the league, he wasn't playing as much, but when he embraced opportunities to go play in the G League, he played at a very high level there," Perry said.
"He came back to the Knicks team, was getting sporadic minutes, but he always stayed ready. And what you're seeing this year now is the consistency of minutes. Now that he knows he's getting these minutes, he's relaxed himself. He's put in the time working on his shooting that is manifesting itself on the court. So I'm not surprised at all in terms of how this young man has performed, and it's a great thing for the next organization, and a great thing for Miles McBride and his family as well."
McBride is certainly seeing an improvement based on his minutes increase. He is averaging just over 24 minutes per game, proving to be a key part of the Knicks rotation. This is leading to a career-high 9.2 points per game while shooting nearly 37 percent from beyond the arc.
While his shooting percentages aren't as high, it's due to his volume increasing, and because he is still shooting at a high clip, he is still proving to be very valuable for the Knicks.
