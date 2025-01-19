Jazz Center Linked to Knicks
The New York Knicks are counting down the days until the trade deadline, and they could benefit from an upgrade or two on the roster.
The position that needs the most fixing is the center position that still doesn't have a reliable backup healthy. Mitchell Robinson is gearing closer to a return from his offseason ankle injury, but the fact that he hasn't played a single minute this season shouldn't help the Knicks feel very confident.
Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggests a trade that would send Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler to the Knicks for Tyler Kolek, a 2026 First-Round Pick Swap (NYK), a 2025 Second-Round Pick (BOS/MEM), a 2026 Second-Round Pick (GSW), a 2027 Second-Round Pick (MIN), and a 2028 Second-Round Pick (IND/PHX).
"Adding Walker Kessler to the Knicks solidifies their frontcourt with a defensive anchor. Kessler, averaging 2.7 blocks per game and shooting 60% from the field, gives New York an elite rim protector and lob threat to pair with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns," Bitar writes.
"His presence would bolster the Knicks’ already strong defensive identity and unlock additional spacing on offense by allowing Towns to play even more freely. The Knicks have seemingly given up on Mitchell Robinson, a center who has yet to play a game this season and there needs to be depth at center for a team with title expectations."
The plan for the Knicks is to hope Robinson is healthy, but that wouldn't be taking matters into their own hands. When it was clear that the Knicks wouldn't have a center in the upcoming season, they traded for Karl-Anthony Towns and shook up the core of the team.
Now, with Towns also facing a thumb injury, a trade may be more necessary than before, and they may have to find an unconventional method to do that.
