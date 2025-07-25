Knicks Draft Pick Makes NBA Commitment
The city is about to land another gift from France, and he'll suit up for the New York Knicks.
French club Cholet Basket announced that power forward Mohamed Diawara is moving on for the sweetest of reasons, as he's leaving the team to pursue his NBA dream. A chance at such realization will land with the Knicks, who traded down to select Diawara with the 51st pick of last month's NBA Draft.
"Arriving from Paris in the summer of 2024 and recently a gold medalist at the U20 Euro with the French national team, Mohamed Diawara had a clear goal: to join the NBA," Cholet Basket said on its social media channels (translation via Grok). "It’s now a done deal: Mo was selected as the 51st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks and has decided to continue his journey in the United States."
"Throughout the season, Mo brought his energy and defensive impact to the team, both in Betclic Elite and the FIBA Europe Cup," the statement continued. "Cholet Basket would like to warmly thank him for his dedication, motivation, and professionalism."
The Paris-born Diawara, 20, averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds during his time with Cholet as part of France's top league. He also averaged 7.0 points while shooting over 51 percent from the field, along with 3.7 rebounds during Les Bleus' U20 Euro gold medal run, which saw them take down Slovenia in the final.
Diawara was originally chosen by the Los Angeles Clippers before a draft night trade sent him to New York (which originally took Kobe Sanders with the pick before). He was one of the standouts in the Knicks' Summer League session in Las Vegas, averaging 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds as a Sin City reserve.
“I’ve been really impressed with Mohamed,” Knicks Summer League head coach Jordan Brink said during Vegas play, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “His ability to rebound and run, to push off misses and makes ... Pretty active defensively, still learning the defensive system and low-man principles.”
Putting on a showcase despite his raw potential, Diawara was also viewed as a project pick, as there's little room for him in the New York rotation. However, there's a chance he could be one of the standouts with the Knicks' G League club in Westchester, which hosted a good part of the team's four-man class from 2024's debuts. Notable prior selections at the 51st pick in the draft include Kyle Korver (2003) and Monte Morris (2017).
