Knicks to Play Celtics in Second Round

The New York Knicks know they will play the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives to the basket while being defended by New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are moving on to the second round after beating the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 of their first round series.

Shortly after the Knicks came out on top against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons, the Boston Celtics took care of business in their respective series, winning in Game 5 on Tuesday against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic at home.

The stage is now set for the Knicks and Celtics to do battle in the second round, with Boston coming in as a big favorite.

The Celtics swept the Knicks in the regular season, but New York is hoping to put that behind them in the playoffs now.

If the Knicks were to beat the Celtics in their second round series, they would advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, where they lost to the Indiana Pacers.

It will be a tough task for the Knicks to overcome, but if they can find ways to limit the Celtics' 3-point barrage, New York could have a chance at pulling off one of the bigger upsets in recent playoff history against Boston.

Published
Jeremy Brener
