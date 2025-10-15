Knicks Could Turn to Alternative Starting Option
The question as to which former New York Knicks reserve would enjoy the elevation into the starting lineup continues to persist as one of the most intriguing underlying storylines in the NBA entering the offseason's final week. The Knicks have, after all, cracked a new level of contending expectations, and few teams in their newfound tier have similarly-outstanding holes to fill.
The spotlight as to who'll join regular Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges in the opening night starting-five roll call has mostly followed two key role players: Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson.
Hart entered training camp with the edge in recent experience, having led the league minutes with 37.6 as last year's lead hustler. He theoretically filled a void as a crucial defender in the back court in helping to cover up for Brunson's unimpressive defense, but the playoffs showed the difference between Hart and Robinson, who actually anchored the defense when they needed it most.
He provides a double-big look alongside Towns that new head coach Mike Brown seems to like, with Robinson's momentum towards making his victorious, long-awaited return to the starting unit only gaining in recent weeks. But Robinson's far from the same dependable attendance bet as Hart, with CBS Sports' Sam Quinn already flagging the need for backup option in case Robinson isn't readily available and if Hart's starting fit really is that unsalvageable.
"Offensively, McBride is too talented a shooter for opponents to guard him with a center as they did Hart," Quinn wrote. "That prevents defenses from using three defenders against the Brunson-Towns pick-and-roll, which never quite gained traction last season largely because of Hart. If properly spaced, that's a potentially lethal play.
"Defensively, while McBride is small, he's a ferocious point-of-attack defender that's eager to get physical. Bridges is not. At this point in his career, he's more comfortable as an off-ball playmaker. Playing the two of them together would therefore pay dividends for Bridges, who has slipped significantly from his former All-Defense form."
Tom Thibodeau spent his final year in charge of the Knicks resisting such a substitution, going in the opposite direction in yanking McBride's minutes around in his final months on the job. It's fair to understand his utility as a reserve on last year's thin team, with his shooting potential providing a lot of value to a bench that lacked the off-ball depth to help the rotational lineups, but the team seemingly went out of their way to surround the core with tertiary shooters for Brown to play with.
McBride is now joined by fellow high-level role players in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, each of which offer the sort of creation and distance-play-finishing that take time to develop and stick on a contending team. The Knicks starting lineup wouldn't say no to some more effort-filled defensive juice, and shooters next to Brunson can't hurt.
There's been very little rumblings towards Brown taking such a turn, with the race for the fifth starting spot still publicly limited to two players (and one looks to be pulling well in front of the other). But if he wanted a third in-house option to bring back the five-out look on offense, he has his man in McBride.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!