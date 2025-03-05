Steph Curry Holds Crazy Stat Over Knicks
The New York Knicks welcomed Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to Madison Square Garden, but a familiar result took place once again.
Curry scored 28 points while dishing out nine assists to lift the Warriors over the Knicks, giving him another win in New York, which has become his second home now.
In fact, Curry hasn't lost at MSG since 2014.
Curry is 10-0 in his last 10 games on the road against the Knicks, but New York was able to pull out a win in 2022 when he was injured. The two teams also did not meet in New York during the 2019-20 campaign as their game was scheduled after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the final few weeks of the regular season.
Curry has had many fond moments at the Knicks arena, including breaking the all-time 3-point record on Dec. 14, 2021. Seeing Curry still have these epic performances this late in his career is remarkable as a basketball fan, but maybe not quite as a Knicks supporter.
Curry's heroics against the Knicks snapped a three-game win streak that the team had built after victories against the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat. The Knicks have not looked like a dominant team since returning from the All-Star break, and that could be cause for concern down the line.
The Knicks don't have a lot of time to find their groove with the playoffs looming in just over a month, so the team needs to lock in, hope some of Curry's magic pixie dust gets sprinkled on them and improve into the best version of themselves when it matters most.
The Knicks begin a five-game road trip on the west coast tomorrow when they visit LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.
