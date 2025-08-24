Magic Players See Shocking Rating Decrease In NBA 2K26
With NBA 2K’s latest installment set to release soon, the game teased its launch by revealing the top 100 rated players heading into the 2025-26 season. Many expected the Orlando Magic’s core four to see their ratings soar after significant offseason hype, but the opposite happened: all four players actually saw decreases this year.
This comes as a surprise, as Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs all posted career highs in scoring last season and showed improvement. While Desmond Bane was the only player coming off a relatively down year, NBA 2K appears to be setting the bar low for Orlando’s core.
Paolo Banchero: 89 overall (-1)
Franz Wagner: 86 overall (-3)
Desmond Bane: 83 overall (-3)
Jalen Suggs: 82 overall (-2)
These ratings come as a major surprise considering Banchero and Wagner were on track for potential All-NBA honors before injuries sidelined them at different points last season. Suggs was in strong contention for an All-Defensive Team spot. He could've even drawn early Defensive Player of the Year buzz before a season-ending surgery. Meanwhile, despite a dip in overall scoring, Bane still knocked down 39.2 percent of his threes.
Banchero was among the league leaders in scoring last season, averaging 25.9 points in his third season, he also displayed the most poise out of seaosons prior as a ball-handler and facilator on an offense lacking a true point guard after Suggs' injury.
2K didn’t disappoint with Suggs’ perimeter defense, rating him a 91 and placing him No. 8 among the best on-ball defenders in the game. The grade reflects his physicality and gritty mindset on the court, with only players like Lu Dort and Dyson Daniels ranking three points higher.
"Clamps all day, "The best perimeter stoppers in NBA2K26."
Magic Guard Ranks Just Behind Stephen Curry In NBA 2K26’s Three-Point List
The Orlando Magic entered the offseason with a glaring need to improve their offense. After finishing last in three-point percentage and assists, they knew improvement was essential to contend for a championship with their young core. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman went all-in, acquiring elite perimeter shooter Desmond Bane in exchange for a significant haul of future draft capital. Bane, a career 41-percent shooter from deep, gives the Magic a much-needed scoring boost and creates more space for the entire offense.
With September nearing, the sports gaming community is gearing up for NBA 2K26. As part of its promo cycle, NBA 2K has been rolling out content and stat reveals. Most recently, Desmond Bane earned recognition as one of the league’s top perimeter threats, receiving an 88 three-point rating on a 99-point scale. He ranked fourth behind Stephen Curry (99), Kevin Durant (91) and Klay Thompson (89).
"Elite from long range," the game wrote. "Here are your Top 10 shooters from beyond the arc in NBA2K26."
Bane earned the ranking after averaging 19.2 points while shooting 39.2 percent from beyond the arc last season. Compared to the year prior, his rating could have seen a slight bump. In 2023-24, he posted a career-low 38.1 percent from deep but averaged a career-best 23.7 points, still earning an 88 rating with an A-plus grade in NBA 2K25.
"Desmond Bane is a Top 5 3pt shooter in 2K26"
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic's Tristan da Silva Boldly Projected To Underachieve For One Reason
Magic Guard Shockingly Picked To Take Biggest Leap On Team
Magic's Starting Five Receives Major Honor In Latest Power Rankings