Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Second-Round Pick To Two-Way Contract
The Dallas Mavericks used their final roster spot by signing Spencer Dinwiddie to a one-year contract this week. While they could eventually waive A.J. Lawson's non-guaranteed deal to make room for Markieff Morris, they've now turned their attention to filling out their two-way contracts.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks have signed forward Kessler Edwards to a two-way contract for the 2024-25 season. Edwards most recently played for the Sacramento Kings but was originally drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft. He's played in 138 games in three seasons, averaging 3.5 PPG, and has a career-high of 17 points his rookie season.
Edwards starred at Pepperdine University, averaging 17.2 PPG his junior season and shooting 39.5% from three-point range in his career. The three-point shot hasn't totally transitioned to the NBA, where he has shot 35%. With his shot potential and his size at 6'8", it's not surprising the Mavericks are taking a chance on him.
Dallas also has Brandon Williams and Alex Fudge on two-way contracts, so Edwards should be the final two-way player they sign. 2024 second-round pick Melvin Ajinca recently signed with a club team to stay in France allowing the Mavs to use this final two-way contract on Edwards.
Edwards played in four G-League games last season where he averaged 20.3 PPG. He should see some time with the Texas Legends this year unless the Mavs change their mind and sign him to a normal NBA contract.
