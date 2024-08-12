Games Announced For Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics in NBA Finals Rematches
The Boston Celtics were able to dispatch the Dallas Mavericks in five games in last year's NBA Finals, closing it out in dominating fashion on their home court in Game 5. While it was a disappointing result for the Mavs, they now know their dates for revenge for the 2024-25 season.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Mavs and Celtics will have their NBA Finals rematches on January 25th in Dallas and February 6th in Boston. It's a tight window for the two teams to play each other but it should give the fans some entertaining games in the middle of the season.
READ MORE: Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki Has Surprising Revelation About the 2011 Championship
The Celtics enter this season almost entirely unchanged from last season, only losing Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk while drafting Baylor Scheierman. Dallas made a few big changes this offseason, learning that they didn't have enough perimeter shooting in the Finals, adding Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and Spencer Dinwiddie in place of Derrick Jones Jr., Tim Hardaway Jr., and Josh Green.
These games will give Kyrie Irving another chance against his former team after struggling in The Finals, averaging 19.8 PPG and shooting 41.4% from the field in one of the worst playoff series of his career. With another year to get comfortable with Luka Doncic and added shooting talent around him, hopefully, he can break out for some big performances.
The Celtics won both regular-season games against the Mavs last season, winning by 28 in Boston and by 9 in Dallas. They were easily the best team in the NBA last year by winning 64 games and cruising through the playoffs but it can be hard for a team to maintain that level of intensity over two seasons.
Jayson Tatum should be on a mission after a disappointing run in the Olympics while seeing minimal playing time and Jaylen Brown was snubbed from the Olympics roster entirely. While their teammates Derrick White and Jrue Holiday enjoyed the experience, it will be something to monitor for their two stars moving forward.
READ MORE: Former Dallas Mavericks Guard Wins Silver Medal For France in Olympics
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter